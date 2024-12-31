Displaced Gaza newborn freezes to death and twin fights for his life as rain floods tents

Yahya Al-Batran woke up in the early hours of Sunday morning to find his wife, Noura trying to wake their newborn twin sons Jumaa and Ali as they lay together in the makeshift tent the family occupied in an encampment in the central Gaza Strip.

Intense winter cold and heavy rain across the coastal enclave in previous days had made their lives a misery but what he heard was more serious.

“She said she had been trying to wake Jumaa up, but he was not waking up, and I asked about Ali and she said, he was not walking up either,” he told Reuters on Sunday. “I held up Jumaa, he was white and freezing like snow, like ice, frozen.”