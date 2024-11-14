Six Israeli troops killed, deadly strikes in Lebanon

Israel suffered one of the deadliest days of its ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon on Wednesday when six of its soldiers were killed in combat near the border.

The soldiers “fell during combat in southern Lebanon”, the army said in a statement. Their deaths mean 47 Israeli troops have been killed in combat with Hezbollah since 30 September, when Israel sent ground forces into Lebanon.

The army’s announcement came after new Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said there would be no easing up in the war against Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on social media platform X shared an image of the “Golani” Brigade symbol—the unit the soldiers killed belonged to—a green olive tree against a yellow background, with a broken heart emoji.