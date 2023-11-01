76 wounded, 335 with foreign passports enter Egypt from Gaza: official

Seventy-six wounded Palestinians and 335 foreigners or dual-nationals were allowed to cross from the war-torn Gaza Strip for Egypt on Wednesday, an Egyptian official at the Rafah crossing said.

It is the first crossing of civilians allowed into Egypt from Gaza since Israel placed a "total siege" on the Palestinian territory after Hamas's deadly attack on 7 October.

By 4:30 pm (1430 GMT), ambulances had transported 76 wounded Palestinians into Egypt and six buses took 335 foreign passport holders, the official told AFP, who was reached by phone in Ismailia.