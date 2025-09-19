Gaza, Palestinian future to dominate UN gathering

More than 140 world leaders will descend on New York next week for the annual United Nations General Assembly summit, which will be dominated this year by the future of the Palestinians and Gaza.

One world leader who will miss the gathering is Mahmud Abbas, the Palestinian president who Washington denied US visas to attend, along with his officials.

Two years after the beginning of the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, triggered by the unprecedented Hamas attack on 7 October, 2023, the humanitarian catastrophe ravaging the small Palestinian territory will dominate debates at the high-level event.