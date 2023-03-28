Israel's Netanyahu pauses judicial reform that split nation

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night paused a judicial overhaul that triggered a general strike, political division and mass protests in the country's most severe domestic crisis in years.

The proposed reforms would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges.

After nearly three months of increasing tensions, the legislation will now be considered further in the next session of parliament, which begins in the second half of April.

"Out of a sense of national responsibility, out of a will to prevent a rupture among our people, I have decided to pause the second and third readings of the bill" to allow time for dialogue, Netanyahu said in a broadcast.