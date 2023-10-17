What's happening in the Israel-Lebanon border region?

There has been a steady exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon over the past few days. It began shortly after the Islamist militant group Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union, launched a large-scale attack on Israel on 7 October.

On 8 October, Lebanese sources reported Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon and a fallen shell in the village of Khiam. The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has since claimed responsibility for several rocket attacks on northern Israel.