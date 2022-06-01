Amnesty accuses Iran of ‘hostage-taking’

The UK government should investigate Iran’s six-year detention of dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as “an act of hostage-taking” and try to prosecute Iranian officials, Amnesty International said Wednesday.

The rights group has compiled a detailed analysis of the case, which it says includes “compelling evidence that Iran’s detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe amounted to an act of hostage-taking”.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, who was first detained in Iran in 2016, returned to Britain in March along with fellow dual national Anoosheh Ashoori after the UK agreed to pay a longstanding debt to Tehran.

“The Iranian authorities deliberately and shamelessly deprived Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe of her freedom,” Diana Eltahawy, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty, said in a statement.