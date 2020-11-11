Bomb strikes WWI memorial at Saudi cemetery

A bomb blast struck a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by Western diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Wednesday, leaving at least two people wounded, officials said.

The attack at a non-Muslim cemetery was the second targeting diplomatic missions in recent weeks, after a guard at the French consulate in Jeddah was injured by a Saudi citizen armed with a knife.

The latest incident came as French president Emmanuel Macron, who has sought to assuage anger in Muslim nations over satirical cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, attended a WWI memorial ceremony in Paris.

Diplomats from France, Greece, Italy, Britain and the United States were involved in the Armistice Day commemoration ceremony in the Red Sea port city, according to a joint statement from their embassies which condemned the "cowardly attack".

"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED (improvised explosive device) attack this morning, which injured several people," France's foreign ministry said.

A Greek policeman residing in the kingdom was among those wounded, a Greek diplomatic source told AFP.