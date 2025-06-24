Iran signals halt to strikes if Israel stops

Iran’s foreign minister said Tuesday Tehran did not intend to continue its strikes if Israel stopped its attacks, hours after US President Donald Trump announced a staggered ceasefire to bring about an “official end” to their conflict.

Abbas Araghchi suggested that Iran had already halted its operation at 4am Tehran time (0030 GMT) -- and wanted a simultaneous end in attacks from Israel as well.

Trump had said the ceasefire would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations. Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world,” he said, adding that both sides had agreed to remain “peaceful and respectful” during each phase of the process.