Deadly West Bank attack after day of clashes in Jerusalem

A Palestinian man and an Israeli guard were killed in separate West Bank incidents following clashes on Friday between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque.

The guard was attacked at the entrance of the Ariel settlement, the army said, adding that they were pursuing the “terrorists”.

The Islamist Hamas movement hailed the killing as a "heroic operation", with spokesman Hazem Qassem declaring it a response to the “attacks on Al-Aqsa,” the mosque which has been one of the focal points for weeks of violence.