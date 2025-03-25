Journalist among 57 killed in last 24 hrs as Israel presses Gaza offensive

An Israeli air strike killed a journalist working with Al Jazeera on Monday and the military issued fresh calls to evacuate parts of Gaza’s north, as Israel pressed its renewed bombardment and ground operations in the Palestinian territory.

Israel resumed intense air strikes across Gaza last Tuesday, followed by ground operations, after talks on extending a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas reached an impasse.

On Monday evening, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued “an early warning before a strike” in the northern area of Jabalia.

“Terrorist organizations are once again returning to and firing rockets from populated areas... For your safety, head south toward the known shelters immediately,” Adraee said on X, after issuing similar warnings for the northern towns of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun.