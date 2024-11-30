Hezbollah says to help army build Lebanon's defensive capacities

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Friday vowed to cooperate with the Lebanese army and help build the country's defence capacities amid efforts to implement the terms of a ceasefire with Israel.

Qassem was speaking for the first time since the start of the ceasefire on Wednesday that envisions both Hezbollah and the Israeli military withdrawing from south Lebanon and the Lebanese military deploying there alongside UN peacekeepers.

"We will work to... strengthen Lebanon's defensive capacities," said Qassem, who succeeded Hezbollah's former leader Hassan Nasrallah after he was killed in a massive Israeli air strike on south Beirut in September.