Israel says to act with 'great force' in Gaza City

"To all residents of Gaza City... the defence forces are determined to defeat Hamas and will act with great force in the Gaza City area," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.

"Evacuate immediately via the Al-Rashid axis," he added.

An AFP photographer in Gaza City saw planes drop hundreds of leaflets urging residents to flee southwards.

On Monday, Netanyahu had issued a video statement saying: "In two days we brought down 50 terror towers, and this is only the opening stage of the intensified ground manoeuvre in Gaza City. I say to the residents: you have been warned, leave now!"

"All of this is just a prelude, just the opening, to the main intensified operation -- the ground manoeuvre of our forces, who are now organising and assembling to enter Gaza City," he added.