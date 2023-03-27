Uproar over Israeli judicial changes - what's it all about?

The government has been pushing for changes that would limit the Supreme Court's powers to rule against the legislature and the executive, while giving coalition lawmakers more power in appointing judges.

The panel for selecting judges requires politicians and judges who sit on it to agree on appointments. The present proposal would change that, giving coalition governments decisive sway.

Netanyahu, though formally barredfrom involvement in the initiative because he is on trial for graft charges he denies, has said such changes aim to balance and diversify the bench. He has also accused the media of misrepresenting the plan and fanning the flames of protest in order to topple his government.