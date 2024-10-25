Turkish strikes kill 27 civilians in Syria: War monitor

A Syria war monitor said Friday that Turkish drone strikes had killed 27 civilians in Syria in a 24-hour military escalation, following a deadly attack on a defence company near Ankara.

Turkish forces had "dramatically escalated their aerial and ground attacks in north and east Syria" since Thursday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The monitor added that it documented 45 drone strikes and four by fighter jets targeting infrastructure, including water, power and gas stations.

Turkey launched air strikes on Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, blaming them for an attack that claimed five lives at a defence firm near the Turkish capital.

A further 22 people were wounded in the attack, which the government said was "very likely" carried out by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).