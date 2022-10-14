Palestinian physician among two killed in Israeli West Bank raid

Two Palestinians including a physician were killed Friday in an Israeli raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Dr Abdullah al-Ahmad "succumbed to a bullet wound that pierced his head, fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers", the ministry said in a statement.

A ministry spokesman told AFP that Palestinian Mateen Debaya had also been killed in the raid on the city's refugee camp, while militant group Hamas named Debaya as a "fighter".

The ministry said Ahmad was shot outside a governmental hospital, located on the edge of the camp.

An AFP journalist said the doctor had undergone emergency surgery at the facility following the shooting.