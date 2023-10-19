US sees big gains if Mideast mega-deal sealed - but at what price?

The Biden administration is pressing ahead with a concerted effort to strike a “grand bargain” in the Middle East that includes normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, calculating that the US could reap big rewards if it can overcome steep obstacles.

President Joe Biden’s aides have made this diplomatic push a foreign policy priority despite varying degrees of skepticism by experts on whether the timing, conditions and current regional leadership are right for a mega-deal that could reshape the geopolitics of the Middle East.

This marks a dramatic reversal for a president who had spent much of his term shying away from deeper diplomatic involvement in the region’s troubles, raising questions about why he has committed to such a challenging goal, what he stands to gain and whether he might end up paying too high a price.