Israel urges Egypt to block Gaza-bound activist convoys

Israel’s defence minister on Wednesday called on Egypt to block two pro-Palestinian activist convoys planning to head to Egypt’s Rafah border crossing with Gaza.

“I expect the Egyptian authorities to prevent the arrival of jihadist protesters at the Egypt-Israel border and not to allow them to carry out provocations or attempt to enter Gaza,” Israel Katz said in a statement.

Katz added that such actions “would endanger the safety of (Israeli) soldiers and will not be allowed”.

His comments came as hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists on a Gaza-bound convoy arrived in the Libyan capital, driving eastward with the stated aim of breaking Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory.