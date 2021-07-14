Israel top court upholds segregated university classes for men, women

Israel’s supreme court has upheld the right of some universities in the Jewish state to offer segregated classes as a means to integrate the ultra-Orthodox in education and the job market.

The move is another step in the right direction, Gilad Malach of the Israeli Democracy Institute in Jerusalem said on Tuesday.

“If we go back 20 years, there were 1,000 ultra-Orthodox students (in Israeli universities). Today, there are almost 14,000,” he told AFP.