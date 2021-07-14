Israel top court upholds segregated university classes for men, women

The supreme court passed the decision on Monday night, legalising separate classes for men and women, already a years-old practice in universities catering to the ultra-Orthodox or Haredim (the God-fearing), as they are called in Hebrew.
However, the court said universities cannot bar female instructors from teaching all-male classes.
The Haredim represent about 12 per cent of Israel’s nine-million population, a figure expected to rise to 20 per cent by 2040 because of high birth rates among the religious community.
Many Haredi men study in state-subsidised religious institutions called yeshivot rather than work.
Malach said the insertion of the community into the workforce through higher education was “essential” for Israel’s economic future.
Ultra-Orthodox women and some men are exempt from compulsory military service in Israel, as are Israeli Arabs.