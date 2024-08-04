Israel strike kills 17 at school compound: Gaza officials

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli bombardment of a school compound in Gaza City killed at least 17 people Saturday, as Israel's military reported it had hit a Hamas command centre.

"There are 17 martyrs and several wounded due to Israeli shelling on Hamama school," the agency said in a statement, updating an earlier toll of 10 killed.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying it had hit a Hamas command and control centre located inside the compound.