53 killed in Syria in suspected IS attack: state media: Monitor

The death toll from an attack blamed on the Islamic State group in Syria has risen to 68, a war monitor said Saturday, the deadliest attack in over a year.

"A total of 61 civilians and seven soldiers have been killed in the attack," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based Observatory, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria, said the attack had been carried out on Friday by jihadists on motorcycles who opened fire on truffle hunters.