World Court to hear arguments on Israeli occupation of Palestine

The United Nations’ top court on Monday opens a week of hearings on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, with more than 50 states due to address the judges.

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki will speak first in the legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. In 2022, the UN General Assembly asked the court for an advisory, or non-binding, opinion on the occupation.

While Israel has ignored such opinions in the past, it could pile on political pressure over its ongoing war in Gaza, which has killed about 29,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, since 7 October.