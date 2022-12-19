Islamic State group gunmen kill nine Iraqi police officers

Islamic State group jihadists said Sunday they had carried out an attack in northern Iraq killing nine police officers, setting off a roadside bomb before machine-gunning survivors.

The attack in the Kirkuk area—which police said left nine federal officers dead—is one of the deadliest in Iraq in recent months.

IS fighters attacked “a police patrol... detonated an explosive device then attacked them with machine guns and hand grenades,” the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

A federal police officer, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the bomb blast hit a vehicle transporting members of Iraq’s federal police near the village of Shalal al-Matar.