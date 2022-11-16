G20 breathes new life into UN climate talks

A pledge by G20 leaders, whose countries account for most global CO2 emissions, to pursue the most ambitious target against global warming breathed new life into fraught UN climate talks in Egypt on Wednesday.

Analysts and campaigners welcomed the final communique from the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, which comes as negotiators in Egypt are struggling to agree on key issues before COP27 is supposed to end on Friday.

"The positive signals from the G20 summit should put wind in the sails of the climate talks in Egypt, which are entering their final days," said Ani Dasgupta, CEO of the World Resources Institute.

The Group of 20 text promises to "pursue efforts" to curb global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a safer limit according to scientists.

"The outcome from Bali has been surprisingly positive," said Fionna Smyth, head of global policy and advocacy at Christian Aid.

Give their share of global emissions, "what they do will play significant role in how we tackle the climate crisis," she said.