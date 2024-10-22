Hezbollah finance chief killed in Syria: Israeli army

The Israeli army said Monday that the latest commander responsible for funding the Lebanese Hezbollah group was "eliminated" in Syria.

The man, whose name was not released, headed the Iran-backed Hezbollah's Unit 4400 that is "responsible for the transfers and the amount of funds" to the group through Tehran's oil sales, army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

The commander was "eliminated" in Syria "a few hours ago", he added. The unit was previously led by Mohammed Jafar Ksir, also known as Sheikh Salah, Hagari said.