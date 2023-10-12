Saudi prince, Iran president hold call on Israel-Hamas war

Prince Mohammed told Raisi that Riyadh is "communicating with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation", SPA said.

He also stressed "the kingdom's firm position towards supporting the Palestinian cause", it said.

Iranian state news agency IRNA also reported on the call, saying the two men discussed the "need to end war crimes against Palestine".

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday that Israeli forces say killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

In Gaza, officials have reported more than 1,000 people killed in Israel's retaliatory campaign of air and artillery strikes.

As war rages on, fears have mounted over the fate of at least 150 hostages -- mostly Israelis but also including foreign and dual nationals -- held in Gaza by Hamas.