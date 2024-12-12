New Syria PM says will ‘guarantee’ all religious groups’ rights

Syria’s new prime minister said the Islamist-led alliance that ousted president Bashar al-Assad will guarantee minority rights, in an interview published on Wednesday, also calling on the millions who fled the war to return home.

Assad fled Syria after a lightning offensive spearheaded by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group and its allies, which brought to a spectacular end five decades of brutal rule by his clan.

Syrians across the country and around the world erupted in celebration, after enduring a stifling era during which anyone suspected of dissent could be thrown into jail or killed.

With Assad’s overthrow plunging Syria into the unknown, its new rulers have sought to assure religious minorities that they will not repress them.