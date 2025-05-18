At least 32 killed as Israel launches expanded Gaza offensive

UN chief Antonio Guterres, addressing an Arab League summit in Baghdad, said he was "alarmed" at the escalation and called for "a permanent ceasefire, now".

The summit's final statement urged the international community "to exert pressure to end the bloodshed" and let in aid.

Gaza's civil defence agency said at least 32 deaths had been recorded Saturday, more than half of them women and children.

Spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP some people were still buried under rubble after the strikes, and that there were also reports of deaths and injuries elsewhere but rescuers were unable to reach the areas due to ongoing shelling.

In Deir el-Balah, displaced Gazans sifted through belongings, some stained with blood, for whatever could be salvaged after overnight strikes hit their tents.

"We woke up at half past two in the morning to the sound of a loud explosion that shook the entire area," said Umm Fadi Quzaat.

"There was blood and body parts everywhere."

Italy urged Israel to stop the strikes, while Germany said it was "deeply concerned". European Council President Antonio Costa said he was "shocked by the news from Gaza".

Israel resumed its operations in the territory on March 18, ending a two-month truce in the war.