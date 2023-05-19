Syria's Assad to attend Arab summit, ending regional isolation

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is in Saudi Arabia on Friday to attend an Arab summit where he will rub shoulders with leaders who shunned him for years, in a major policy shift opposed by the United States and other Western powers.

Assad, long ostracised by Arab states as he turned the tide of Syria's civil war with Russia's help, will now be joined at the summit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who wants to build support for Kyiv's battle against Russian invaders.

Gulf states have tried to remain neutral in the Ukraine conflict despite Western pressure on Gulf oil producers to help isolate Russia, a fellow OPEC+ member. Syria's readmission to the Arab League is a strong signal that Assad's isolation of more than a decade is ending.