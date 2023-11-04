Turkey recalls envoy to Israel, blasts Netanyahu

Turkey said Saturday it was recalling its ambassador to Israel and breaking off contacts with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in protest at the bloodshed in Gaza.

Ankara announced its decision on the eve of what promises to be a difficult visit to Turkey by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Palestinian ally Turkey had been gradually mending its torn relations with Israel until last month's start of the Israel-Hamas war.

But it began to harden its tone against both Israel and its Western supporters -- particularly the United States -- as the fighting escalated and the death toll among Palestinian civilians grew.