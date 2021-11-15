Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of 'talented' expats

Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalization programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year.

The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants citizenship to "experts and exceptional global talents" who will contribute to the growth of the kingdom under its ambitious reform plans, state news agency SPA reported last week.

Foreigners in Saudi Arabia usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years and tied to employment.