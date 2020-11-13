Saudi crown prince vows ‘iron fist’ against extremists after attack

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged Thursday to strike extremists with an “iron fist”, after a bombing against a gathering of diplomats was claimed by the Islamic State group.

A bomb blast struck a World War I commemoration at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah on Wednesday, just weeks after a guard at the French consulate in the Red Sea city was wounded by a knife-wielding Saudi citizen.

“We will continue to confront any extremist behaviour and ideas,” Prince Mohammed said in an address to the Shura Council, the top government advisory body.

“We will continue to strike with an iron fist against all those who want to harm our security and stability,” he said, according to the transcript of his speech published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Wednesday’s attack in Jeddah left at least two people wounded, including a Greek policeman and a Saudi official.