Death toll doubles, hundreds arrested in 'harrowing' Iran protest crackdown

The official death toll has nearly doubled to 35 in a crackdown by Iran's security forces on more than a week of protests that erupted after the death of a young woman in custody.

Hundreds of angry demonstrators have been arrested with crowds taking to the streets of major cities across Iran for eight straight nights since the death of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old Kurd was pronounced dead after spending three days in a coma following her arrest by Iran's feared morality police for wearing the hijab headscarf in an "improper" way.

State television said the number of deaths in "recent riots" had risen to 35, up from 17 previously, including at least five security personnel.

Sweeping arrests have been reported, with the police chief in the northwestern province of Guilan announcing Saturday "the arrest of 739 rioters including 60 women" in his region alone, Tasnim news agency said.

Protests were held around the Islamic republic on Friday night, with online videos showing some turning violent, including in Tehran.