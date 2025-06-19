Israeli army says struck 'inactive nuclear reactor' in Iran's Arak

The Israeli army said Thursday it had struck an "inactive nuclear reactor" in Arak in Iran during overnight raids that also saw the Islamic republic's Natanz nuclear site targeted again.

A statement said "the nuclear reactor in the area of Arak in Iran was targeted, including the structure of the reactor's core seal, which is a key component in plutonium production".

It said the strike on the site was carried out "to prevent the reactor from being restored and used for nuclear weapons development".