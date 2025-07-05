Over 500 killed around GHF aid distributions in Gaza: UN

More than 500 people have been killed in the vicinity of the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's sites since late May, the United Nations said Friday.

An officially private effort, the GHF began operations on 26 May after Israel halted supplies into the Gaza Strip for more than two months, sparking famine warnings.

GHF operations have been marred by chaotic scenes and near-daily reports of Israeli forces firing on people waiting to collect rations in the Palestinian territory, where the Israeli military is seeking to destroy Hamas.