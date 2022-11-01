Israelis vote as Netanyahu seeks return to power

Israelis began voting Tuesday in their fifth election in less than four years, with the hawkish ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu campaigning for a comeback alongside far-right allies.

The latest ballot follows the collapse of the so-called "change" coalition, which united eight disparate parties who succeeded in ousting Netanyahu last year after a record run as prime minister, but ultimately failed to bring political stability.

Israelis have until 2000 GMT to cast their ballot, after which complex bargaining to build a coalition will get underway.

Caretaker prime minister Yair Lapid is seeking to hold onto power, with his centrist Yesh Atid party lagging slightly behind Netanyahu's right-wing Likud in the polls.