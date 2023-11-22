Hamas says Israel truce will bring in aid, free prisoners 

Hamas said on Wednesday it agreed with Israel to a four-day ceasefire that will see the release of hostages in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails and allow humanitarian aid and fuel to enter the besieged enclave.

Hamas said in a statement it would release 50 women and children - from among the roughly 240 hostages captured by the militants in their surprise 7 October attack in Israel - in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children.

It said the agreement, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, will allow hundreds of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid trucks to enter Gaza. All Israeli air activity in south Gaza will stop for four days, while air traffic in the north, the initial focus of Israel's ground assault, will stop from 10:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m. local time, Hamas said.