Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are among 6 nations set to join the BRICS economic bloc 

Iran and Saudi Arabia are among six nations invited Thursday to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies.

United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia are also set to join the bloc from 2024.

The announcement was made at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country is the current BRICS chair.

BRICS is currently made up of the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Those five members agreed at this week's summit to expand the bloc.