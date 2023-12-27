Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that there was "no difference" between Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler as he stepped up his attacks on the Israeli leader over the war in Gaza.

"There is no difference between the actions of Netanyahu and Hitler," he said during a ceremony in the capital in Ankara.

"He (Netanyahu) is richer than Hitler. All kind of support comes from the West and the United States," Erdogan added.

