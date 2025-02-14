Trump, Modi avoid discussing minority rights in meeting

US President Donald Trump and India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed issues ranging from weapons sales to trade when they met in Washington on Thursday but in public remarks avoided the sensitive subjects of human rights and minority abuses.

Concerns over India’s human rights track record have taken a bipartisan backseat in Washington in recent years as India gained clout by boosting its US trade and emerging as a partner in countering China, experts say, noting Trump’s second presidency will continue that trend.

The leaders’ formal remarks as they met at the White House and then spoke at a joint press conference made no mention of rights issues, and neither did their online statements.