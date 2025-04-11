Hamas says France plan to recognise Palestinian state ‘important step’

Hamas said on Thursday the announcement by President Emmanuel Macron that France could recognise a Palestinian state by June was an “important step”, after Israel’s foreign minister slammed the plan.

“We welcome the statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding his country’s readiness to recognise the State of Palestine,” Hamas official Mahmud Mardawi told AFP.

He called the announcement “an important step that, if implemented, would constitute a positive shift in the international position towards the legitimate national rights of our Palestinian people”.