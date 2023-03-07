Xi condemns US-led 'suppression of China': State media

President Xi Jinping condemned the US-led "suppression of China" in a speech to delegates at an annual congress in Beijing, state media reported.

"Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our country's development," Xi said, news agency Xinhua reported late Monday.

The 69-year-old leader, who is gearing up to start a third consecutive presidential term, said the past five years have been riddled with a new set of hurdles that threaten to weigh down China's economic rise.