IMF says talks with Sri Lanka 'interrupted' by unrest

The IMF hopes unrest in Sri Lanka will be resolved soon so that aid talks that were interrupted can resume, a fund spokesman said Thursday.

Formal discussions on a new loan program for the cash-strapped nation began last month but were thrown off course by the political upheaval that led to the resignation of the country's president.

"We are, of course, deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis of impact on the Sri Lankan people and particularly the poor and the vulnerable groups," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

Following constructive early talks, "clearly the political and the social emergency situation... has interrupted those discussions," he said.