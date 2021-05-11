Over 2000 migrants reach Mediterranean island by boat

More than 2,000 migrants have reached the Lampedusa island in the Mediterranean Sea by boat within the past 24 hours, state media reported on Monday, sparking concerns in Rome.

The number of migrants boarding crowded vessels for the treacherous journey to the small island between North Africa and Sicily has sharply risen in recent days, dpa news agency quoted Italy’s ANSA as saying in a report.

ANSA said early on Monday that, during the previous 24 hours, 2,128 people landed on the Italian island, including 635 overnight.

Patrol boats picked up several hundred people travelling in small boats and brought them ashore, while others managed to reach the coast.