Plan to dismantle iconic bridge for Bezos superyacht splits opinion in Netherlands

An iconic steel bridge blocking passage to the sea for a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is splitting sentiments along Rotterdam’s windy quays, with opinions swinging between pride and dismay.

At the foot of the Koningshaven Bridge, barge workers were scattering Friday to dodge the attention of the world’s media, with the historic landmark at the centre of the saga about the billionaire and his boat.

The steel-girdered bridge, known to locals as “De Hef” (The Lift) is the last obstacle between Bezos’ yacht, built at a cost of 430 million euros ($485 million) at an upstream shipyard and the North Sea.