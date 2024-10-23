India's Modi to meet China's Xi in Russia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first bilateral meeting in five years Wednesday, Indian officials said, days after their countries reached a deal on their contested border.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the three-day BRICS gathering hosted by President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Kazan, a sign of a potential thaw between the neighbours since clashes between their troops in 2020.

"There will be a bilateral meeting held between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping... on the sidelines of the BRICS summit," senior Indian foreign ministry official Vikram Misri said late Tuesday.

The leaders of the world's two most populous nations last held face-to-face formal talks when Xi visited Modi in the Indian city of Mahabalipuram in October of 2019.