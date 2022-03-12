Putin slams 'flagrant violation' of international humanitarian law by Ukraine forces: Kremlin

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday slammed what he said was the "flagrant violation" of international humanitarian law by Ukraine's forces as he held phone talks with the leaders of France and Germany, the Kremlin said.

"Putin informed (them) about the real state of affairs" in Ukraine, his office said in a statement. "In particular, numerous examples of the flagrant violation of the norms of international humanitarian law by Ukrainian security forces were cited," the statement said.

Putin accused the Ukrainian army of "extrajudicial executions of dissenters" and "taking hostages and using civilians as human shields", the Kremlin said.