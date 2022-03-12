Putin slams 'flagrant violation' of international humanitarian law by Ukraine forces: Kremlin

He also claimed that the Ukrainian army were deploying heavy weapons near hospitals, schools, and kindergartens.
"At the same time, nationalist battalions are systematically disrupting operations to rescue the population, intimidating civilians during evacuation attempts," the Kremlin said.
Putin urged France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz to pressure Kyiv authorities into halting these "criminal activities," the Kremlin said.
The Russian president also informed Macron and Scholz about talks between Russian and Ukrainians negotiators.
"In this connection the leaders of the three countries addressed some issues related to the agreements being worked out on the implementation of well-known Russian demands," the Kremlin said without providing any details.