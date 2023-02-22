Biden vows Russia will never win Ukraine, as Putin fights on

US president Joe Biden has vowed Russia will never see victory in Ukraine, delivering a major speech in Warsaw hours after Vladimir Putin said Russia would continue its nearly year-long military offensive.

Putin, in his annual state-of-the-nation address Tuesday, accused the West of escalating the conflict and announced the Kremlin would suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with Washington.

The Russian president said increasingly stringent sanctions on the country "will not succeed" and vowed his country would keep fighting to "systematically" achieve its aims.

Speaking hours later in the capital of NATO ally Poland, Biden pledged that "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia -- never".