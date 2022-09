The overall number of global Covid cases has surged past 610 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 610,273,279 while the death toll reached 6,503,755 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 96,626,337 cases so far and 1,072,946 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.

India's daily COVID-19 caseload Sunday decreased to 6,809, taking the total tally to 44,456,535 in the country, according to federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning.

The country also logged 26 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,991 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.