UN chief calls for sweeping reform of 'biased' financial system

The International Monetary Fund, whose delegation was meeting Pakistan's finance minister on the sidelines of the conference, has yet to approve the release of $1.1 billion originally due to be disbursed in November last year. That has left Pakistan with only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month's imports.

Voicing frustration at the inaction of global leaders and scant investment to combat climate emergencies, Guterrescalled for the vulnerability of countries to be taken into account when major financial institutions distribute below-market-rate financing.

"We need to redesign our financial system in order to be able to take into account vulnerability and not only GDP when decisions are made about concessional funding to countries around the world," he said.